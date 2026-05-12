He loves them chocolate-skinned - Hot PHOTOs of SHAZ, the disgruntled baby mama accusing Kisii Senator RICHARD ONYONKA of abandoning their son







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - A lady identified as Shaz has come out publicly accusing Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka of abandoning their child.

Shaz called out the vocal Senator, claiming that despite openly bragging about being a polygamous man with 12 children, he does not take care of some of his kids.

She further alleged that Onyonka has never bothered to check on their son since birth, leaving her to raise the child single-handedly despite his financial stability.

Below are photos of Shaz, the woman claiming to be Onyonka’s baby mama.

The Kenyan DAILY POST