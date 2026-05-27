INSPEKTA MWALA demands heroic welcome from President RUTO after representing Kenya at the London games for persons of short stature (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 27, 2026 - Veteran Kenyan actor and comedian, Davis Mwabili, popularly known as Inspekta Mwala has sparked laughter online after cheekily asking President William Ruto to give him a heroic welcome for representing Kenya at the London Games for persons of short stature.

The popular entertainer joked that his achievement deserved the same grand reception marathon champion, Sebastian Sawe, received after his historic win.

Mwala went further, humorously suggesting that a public holiday should be declared in his honour.

The Kenyan DAILY POST