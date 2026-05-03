“My Two KAMBAs” - Kenyan man living with his two girlfriends in one house shows how they co-exist peacefully but netizens suspect they are LESBIANS using him (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 03, 2026 - A Kenyan man cohabiting with two girlfriends in the same house has set social media ablaze after posting a video showing his unusual living arrangement.

In the clip, he proudly showcases their chemistry as a trio, from sharing domestic space to even sleeping in the same bed.

He further disclosed that whenever he leaves the house, he gives each lady equal upkeep money to spend as they wish.

The revelation has drawn mixed reactions online.

Many men praised him for living out what they described as a “fantasy lifestyle,” while others speculated that the women might be playing him.

Some netizens suggested the two ladies could be romantically involved with each other, using him as a convenient provider.

“Fun fact, they love each other more than they love him. He’s actually giving lesbians a place to stay,” one netizen summed up the skepticism.

The viral video has divided netizens between admiration and suspicion.

Watch the videos and reactions below.

He shows how he wakes them up.pic.twitter.com/mvGd5YRV0M — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) May 2, 2026

"My Two Kambas" - Kenyan man shows how his 2 girlfriends co exist just peacefully as co-wives.



— 🎥 Three In Love pic.twitter.com/L9FXHR6u8w — KENYA GOSSIP HUB (@kenyasgossips) May 2, 2026