MKISII STINGY!! A LADY pissed off after South Mugirango MP and Majority Chief Whip, SILVANUS OSORO, gave her only Ksh 5,000 after ‘MECHI’ - Claims he is a serial womanizer

Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - A lady has expressed disappointment after an alleged private encounter with South Mugirango MP and Majority Chief Whip, Silvanus Osoro, accusing him of being stingy despite holding a powerful position in Parliament with hefty perks.
Speaking anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare, the disgruntled
lady claimed that she met Osoro for a private escapade, expecting to walk away
with a substantial amount of money.
However, she alleged that she was left disappointed after
the legislator reportedly gave her only Ksh 5,000.
The lady further claimed that Osoro is a serial womanizer and urged other women who may have had encounters with him to come forward.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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