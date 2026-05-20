MKISII STINGY!! A LADY pissed off after South Mugirango MP and Majority Chief Whip, SILVANUS OSORO, gave her only Ksh 5,000 after ‘MECHI’ - Claims he is a serial womanizer







Wednesday, May 20, 2026 - A lady has expressed disappointment after an alleged private encounter with South Mugirango MP and Majority Chief Whip, Silvanus Osoro, accusing him of being stingy despite holding a powerful position in Parliament with hefty perks.

Speaking anonymously to blogger Edgar Obare, the disgruntled lady claimed that she met Osoro for a private escapade, expecting to walk away with a substantial amount of money.

However, she alleged that she was left disappointed after the legislator reportedly gave her only Ksh 5,000.

The lady further claimed that Osoro is a serial womanizer and urged other women who may have had encounters with him to come forward.





The Kenyan DAILY POST