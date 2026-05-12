ILIGULWA!! Nosy netizens capture man entering a guest house with a Mokorino LADY in broad daylight for ‘MECHI’ (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 12, 2026 - Nosy netizens have sparked laughter online after recording a man entering a guest house with a Mokorino woman in broad daylight.

In the viral clip, the pair are seen walking hand in hand towards the guest house as the netizens recording provide hilarious commentary in the background.

Upon arriving at the compound, the man heads to the reception area to collect a room key while the Mokorino lady waits nearby.

Moments later, a receptionist opens one of the rooms for them, and the two walk in before locking the door behind them.

The reaction from the men recording the video as the couple entered the room has particularly amused many netizens online.

The clip has since sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users criticizing the men for invading the couple’s privacy, while others expressed surprise at seeing a Mokorino woman in such a setting, given the community’s conservative and religious reputation.

Watch the video>>> below

Bunge La Mwananchi Githurai President, MUTHII WANJOHI, entering a lodging with an AKORINO LADY pic.twitter.com/bJ8xAcGVDv — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 12, 2026