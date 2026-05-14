Trainee teacher from Rongo University embarrasses himself during an introduction to students - He can barely express himself in public (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A trainee teacher from Rongo University is trending on social media after a video emerged showing him struggling to introduce himself while addressing students during his internship placement.

The graduate had been deployed to a local school for teaching practice alongside other trainee teachers.

As part of the introduction session, each trainee was given an opportunity to address the students and introduce themselves.

However, when his turn came, the young man appeared nervous and struggled to express himself, stammering repeatedly as students watched silently.

In the viral video, the situation becomes awkward before the school principal steps in and takes the microphone from him to ease the tension and allow the session to continue.

Watch the video>>> below

He got saved from embarrassing himself 😂 pic.twitter.com/0METBYUKyk — Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST