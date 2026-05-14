Padded hips for sale - LADY sparks buzz as she demonstrates how women can enhance their figures within seconds (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A businesswoman has shared a TikTok video promoting padded hips designed to help women instantly enhance their body shape and achieve a curvier figure.

In the clip, she demonstrates how the padded hips are worn discreetly under a dress and how they can completely transform one’s appearance within seconds.

The video shows the padded hips being fitted and adjusted before the final look is revealed, highlighting how quickly the change takes effect.

The video>>> has since gone viral on social media, with many surprised by the extent to which beauty products are evolving to modify natural body shapes.

Men say they’re visual beings, but women understand the assignment. By the time you invest in the dinners, drinks, and social validation, you realize you bought an illusion. Now you’re stuck playing a role while your friends envy you for bagging a hot chic... pic.twitter.com/2ud3uuF0di — Mariam (@WairimuMariam) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST