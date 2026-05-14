DRAMA in Meru after a thief was forced to eat raw avocados he had stolen from a farm at night (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A dramatic scene was witnessed in Meru after a suspected thief was caught stealing avocados from a farm at night and subjected to a bizarre punishment by angry locals.

The suspect was forced to eat the raw avocados as residents surrounded him while recording the incident.

In a video shared widely on social media, the man is seen eating the avocados one after another as members of the crowd mock and interrogate him.

The suspect appeared terrified and complied with the orders in what seemed to be an attempt to avoid further punishment from the irate mob.

Watch the video>>> below

An avocado thief was caught in Meru and forced to eat the raw avocados he had stolen. pic.twitter.com/ofYIupKZvR — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST