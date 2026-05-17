Tragedy as a form 3 female student is stabbed to death by her boyfriend in Nyamira over suspected love triangle (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - A form three student at Mwongori High School lost her life after being stabbed by her boyfriend during her grandfather’s funeral vigil in Ntana Village, Ekerenyo Sub- County, Nyamira County.

According to reports, the girl had been picked up from school by her mother to attend the burial.

As is customary, the family held a night vigil when the body arrived home.

Witnesses say the student stepped outside the gate with her cousins around 1 a.m., where she encountered her boyfriend.

Within minutes, the situation turned tragic as he allegedly stabbed her in the chest.

Family members recount that those nearby tried to wrestle the assailant, but he managed to escape into the darkness.

The injured girl was rushed to Kinara Hospital, where she sadly succumbed to her injuries while receiving treatment.

In a shocking twist, the suspect is said to have later returned home and ended his own life leaving behind unanswered questions and immense grief.





The Kenyan DAILY POST