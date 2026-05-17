OCS Lolgorian Police Station, KIMARU CHIRCHIR, accused of hiring out police uniforms to thugs







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Lolgorian Police Station OCS, Kimaru Chirchir, is on the spot after being linked to criminal gangs operating in the area while disguised in police uniforms.

According to a complainant who raised the matter publicly, the officer arrested suspects linked to robbery with violence about two months ago after they were found wearing full police combat uniforms.

However, the suspects were reportedly released under unclear circumstances shortly after their arrest, raising questions among residents.

The complainant further claimed that attempts to seek clarification from the OCS regarding the matter were unsuccessful, alleging that Chirchir declined to respond to the accusations.

OCS Lolgorian Police Station, Kimaru Chirchir, is allegedly colluding with criminals and issuing them police uniforms.



About two months ago, he arrested robbery with violence suspects who were found wearing full police combat uniforms. However, they were later released under… pic.twitter.com/Pxqf97L8gy — Counsel X🇺🇸 🇰🇪 (@Africanacityy) May 17, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST