“Today would have been your 31st birthday” - Man mourns his beautiful cousin, ANNITAH, killed by her criminal boyfriend EDWIN KANYOTU, who is still on the run - Have you seen him? (PHOTOs)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A man has painfully mourned his late cousin, Anittah, who was murdered by her boyfriend, Edwin Kanyotu, last year.

Anittah went missing for three days before her body was discovered inside her boyfriend’s house under disturbing circumstances.

The grieving cousin revealed that Anittah had been hit on the head with a heavy stone and her hair pulled out in what he described as a horrific and brutal murder.

Despite the gruesome incident, the suspect, who is said to have a criminal history, has not been arrested and remains on the run.

In an emotional social media post shared on what would have been Anittah’s 31st birthday, the cousin expressed deep pain and frustration as the family continues to seek justice.

Check out the emotional post and photos below

The Kenyan DAILY POST