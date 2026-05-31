“Menopause is at my doorstep, Any Man is Fine by Me” - 41 Year Old financially independent woman begs for a husband online (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 31, 2026 - A 41-year-old woman, who claims to be financially independent, has taken to social media in search of a husband.

In a video that has gone viral, she explained that age is no longer on her side and she deeply longs to experience motherhood.

“Menopause is at my doorstep… please help me. I need to have a child of my own, I need to embrace motherhood,” she confessed in her emotional post.

She further stated that she is willing to settle down with any responsible man, as long as she has someone to call her husband.

According to her, financial status is not a priority.

She stressed that the man doesn’t need to be wealthy because she is financially stable and can comfortably take care of her husband and the family.

“Men should not feel discouraged to slide into my DM because they don’t have money or a means of livelihood.”

“In as much as they are willing to marry me, they are welcomed,” she added.

Her candid plea has sparked debate online, with many praising her honesty while others warned that her desperation could attract individuals keen to exploit her financially.

Watch the video>>> below

I need a husband. I am not looking for a wealthy man, I am financially stable. All I seek is a man pic.twitter.com/YdMMXHdMZf — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST