She understood the assignment - Netizens react to viral club video of petite slay queen dancing with a man in a Nairobi club (WATCH)







Saturday, May 02, 2026 - A viral clip of a petite Slay Queen dancing with a man in a popular Nairobi club has lit up social media, drawing wild reactions from netizens.

In the video, the duo is seen pulling daring stunts on the dance floor, with the man’s animated reactions making it clear he was enjoying every moment.

The video has sparked mixed reactions with some cheeky netizens declaring that the lady “understood the assignment,” while others openly wished they could trade places with the lucky man.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST