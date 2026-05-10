This well-endowed LADY flaunting her ‘Melons’ while working out in the gym has caused a buzz on social media (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 09, 2026 - A video of a well-endowed lady working out at the gym has caused a buzz on social media.

In the clip, the confident woman is seen going through an intense cardio session as she keeps up with her workout routine.

However, it is her noticeable chest movement during the exercise has left netizens in awe.

The viral video has caused a buzz online, with many netizens, especially men, watching it over and over again for obvious reasons.

Watch the video>>> below

Why was she shy when her boobs came out? 😂 pic.twitter.com/3PBWPxE94o — Naomi (@_afbeauty_) May 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST