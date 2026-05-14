This VIDEO of a petite Slay Queen having a good time at popular Nairobi club has left men drooling - She nearly exposed too much! (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 16, 2026 - A video of a petite Slay Queen dancing the night away at a popular Nairobi club has sparked buzz on social media.
In the clip, the confident lass, dressed to turn heads, is
seen vibing to the music and showing off energetic dance moves on the dance
floor.
However, she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her
daring outfit almost revealed more than intended.
Despite the near mishap, she appeared completely unbothered
and continued enjoying herself as other revelers, especially men watched in
awe.
Watch the video>>> below
Moto kama pasi........ pic.twitter.com/Wy2qseo6Pu— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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