This VIDEO of a petite Slay Queen having a good time at popular Nairobi club has left men drooling - She nearly exposed too much! (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 16, 2026 - A video of a petite Slay Queen dancing the night away at a popular Nairobi club has sparked buzz on social media.

In the clip, the confident lass, dressed to turn heads, is seen vibing to the music and showing off energetic dance moves on the dance floor.

However, she nearly suffered a wardrobe malfunction as her daring outfit almost revealed more than intended.

Despite the near mishap, she appeared completely unbothered and continued enjoying herself as other revelers, especially men watched in awe.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST