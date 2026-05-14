Kenyan mother sparks reactions after sharing a video of her young son telling her to look for a new husband (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A video of a mother having a surprisingly candid conversation with her young son has set social media abuzz.

In the clip, the mother is seen chatting with the boy as he prepares to leave for school.

During the conversation, the boy casually tells his mum that he can accompany her to look for a new husband once he returns from school.

Amused by the remark, the mother asks him where exactly they would go to find a husband, prompting the boy to confidently reply that there are plenty of men in town and she can simply choose one.

The witty youngster even warns his mother that some men might reject her and goes on to advise her on the type of outfit she should wear during the search.

The hilarious exchange has sparked mixed reactions online, with many netizens marveling at the confidence and expressiveness of Gen Alpha children, while others wondered what may have inspired the boy to come up with such an idea.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST