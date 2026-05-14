Kenyan mother sparks reactions after sharing a video of her young son telling her to look for a new husband (VIDEO)

Thursday, May 14, 2026 - A video of a mother having a surprisingly candid conversation with her young son has set social media abuzz.
In the clip, the mother is seen chatting with the boy as he
prepares to leave for school.
During the conversation, the boy casually tells his mum that
he can accompany her to look for a new husband once he returns from school.
Amused by the remark, the mother asks him where exactly they
would go to find a husband, prompting the boy to confidently reply that there
are plenty of men in town and she can simply choose one.
The witty youngster even warns his mother that some men
might reject her and goes on to advise her on the type of outfit she should
wear during the search.
The hilarious exchange has sparked mixed reactions online,
with many netizens marveling at the confidence and expressiveness of Gen Alpha
children, while others wondered what may have inspired the boy to come up with
such an idea.
Watch the video>>> below
Hii generation ni hatari pic.twitter.com/7JVh4zB4dm— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 14, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments