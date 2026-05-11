This VIDEO of Kisii Woman Rep aspirant, CYNTHIA MORAA, flaunting her petite NYASH has left netizens talking - Hawa Gen Z Wanamambo! (WATCH)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A video of controversial TikToker and aspiring Kisii Woman Representative aspirant, Cynthia Moraa, flaunting her curves has sparked reactions on social media.

Moraa, who is known for her controversial stunts on TikTok, is seen goofing around in the video while rocking a daring outfit.

At one point, she turns around, giving viewers a clear view of her curves, a move that quickly set tongues wagging online.

Her antics have drawn mixed reactions, especially given her political ambitions ahead of the 2027 General Election, where she hopes to vie for the Kisii Woman Rep seat.

Some netizens criticized her for relying on controversy and social media stunts to boost her popularity, questioning whether she has a clear agenda beyond flaunting her physique.

Moraa is among a growing number of Gen Zs expressing interest in elective positions ahead of the upcoming elections, although her approach has left netizens divided

Watch the video>>> below

So this is Cynthia Moraa,



Who wants to run for Women Representative in Kisii County.



Is this the leadership that Gen Zs will bring in 2027?



Weuh 🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/5KeGqg9Jhe — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) May 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST