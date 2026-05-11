Senator KATHURI MURUNGI captured on camera drunk like a skunk in a club while in the company of his Mpango Wa Kando - Pombe Sio Supu (VIDEO)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - Meru Senator Kathuri Murungi is trending after he was captured on camera in a nightclub, heavily intoxicated while in the company of a woman believed to be his side chick.

In the video recorded by a nosy reveler and shared widely on social media, the Senator is seen dozing off on a couch in the middle of the night after overindulging in alcohol.

His mpango wa kando is seen still awake and enjoying reggae music in the packed club.

Senator Murungi, who currently serves as the Deputy Speaker in the Senate, is a well-known drunkard, with reports emerging that he might be struggling with alcoholism.

Watch the video>>> below

Mambo ya Senator KATHURI MURUNGI...... pic.twitter.com/J2AokbbaTy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST