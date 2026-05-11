See how this Slay Queen with a killer figure stole the show at a hyped concert headlined by Jamaican singer, SPICE (VIDEO)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A curvy Slay Queen became the center of attention during a highly attended concert headlined by Jamaican dancehall star Spice over the weekend.

The unidentified beauty, believed to be a fitness enthusiast, wowed revelers with her eye-catching outfit as she confidently danced and mingled with fans at the event.

Dressed in a figure-hugging jumpsuit that accentuated her curves, the lady left many admiring her stunning physique and bold sense of style.

In a video circulating online, she is seen confidently flaunting her well-toned figure as an excited reveler records her.

The clip has since sparked reactions on social media, with many praising her confidence.

Watch the video>>> below

But who will marry such women?😳🙆‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/krlpYPagnk — Carol Prim ❤️🤭 (@CarolPrim3) May 11, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST