See how this Slay Queen with a killer figure stole the show at a hyped concert headlined by Jamaican singer, SPICE (VIDEO)

Monday, May 11, 2026 - A curvy Slay Queen became the center of attention during a highly attended concert headlined by Jamaican dancehall star Spice over the weekend.
The unidentified beauty, believed to be a fitness
enthusiast, wowed revelers with her eye-catching outfit as she confidently
danced and mingled with fans at the event.
Dressed in a figure-hugging jumpsuit that accentuated her
curves, the lady left many admiring her stunning physique and bold sense of
style.
In a video circulating online, she is seen confidently
flaunting her well-toned figure as an excited reveler records her.
The clip has since sparked reactions on social media, with
many praising her confidence.
Watch the video>>> below
But who will marry such women?😳🙆♀️ pic.twitter.com/krlpYPagnk— Carol Prim ❤️🤭 (@CarolPrim3) May 11, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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