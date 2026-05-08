This VIDEO of a cheeky BEN 10 goofing with his shy MUMAMA has sparked buzz online - No wonder WAMAMA cannot resist them (WATCH)







Friday, May 08, 2026 - Romantic relationships between younger men, popularly referred to as “Ben 10s” and older women, often nicknamed “Wamamas,” continue to spark debate across society.

While some people are increasingly embracing such relationships, others still frown upon them, making many couples hesitant to openly display affection in public.

However, this confident Ben 10 and his Mumama are proudly showing off their romance on social media without fear of criticism.

In the trending video, the couple can be seen dancing closely while affectionately embracing each other.

The young man also appears to tease his prowess behind closed doors through his playful dance moves, leaving the shy Mumama blushing throughout the clip.

The video has since attracted mixed reactions online.

Some netizens praised the couple for confidently living their lives unapologetically, while others joked that financially stable wamamas are easy to please since all they want is someone who makes them happy, and this Ben 10 clearly understands the assignment.

Watch the video>>> below

You'll never know how easy it is to please a woman until you date a financially stable, 40+ year old woman.



🥰 pic.twitter.com/PFqPAZ9W29 — Mariam (@WairimuMariam) May 7, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST