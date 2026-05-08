This VIDEO of a cheeky BEN 10 goofing with his shy MUMAMA has sparked buzz online - No wonder WAMAMA cannot resist them (WATCH)

Friday, May 08, 2026 - Romantic relationships between younger men, popularly referred to as “Ben 10s” and older women, often nicknamed “Wamamas,” continue to spark debate across society.
While some people are increasingly embracing such
relationships, others still frown upon them, making many couples hesitant to
openly display affection in public.
However, this confident Ben 10 and his Mumama are proudly
showing off their romance on social media without fear of criticism.
In the trending video, the couple can be seen dancing
closely while affectionately embracing each other.
The young man also appears to tease his prowess behind
closed doors through his playful dance moves, leaving the shy Mumama blushing
throughout the clip.
The video has since attracted mixed reactions online.
Some netizens praised the couple for confidently living
their lives unapologetically, while others joked that financially stable wamamas
are easy to please since all they want is someone who makes them happy, and
this Ben 10 clearly understands the assignment.
Watch the video>>>
below
You'll never know how easy it is to please a woman until you date a financially stable, 40+ year old woman.— Mariam (@WairimuMariam) May 7, 2026
🥰 pic.twitter.com/PFqPAZ9W29
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments