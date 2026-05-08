Kenyan Slay Queen stranded in a sleepy village in Nigeria after her marriage to a Nigerian man crumbles - Left homeless and pleading for help (VIDEO)

Friday, May 8, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has sparked
sympathy online after revealing that she is stranded and homeless in a remote
village in Nigeria following the collapse of her marriage to a Nigerian man.
The young lady had relocated from Kenya to Nigeria after
falling in love with the man, hoping to build a future together through
marriage.
However, things took a turn for the worse after their
relationship broke down.
In the heartbreaking clip, the visibly distressed woman is
seen crying while appealing for help from well-wishers, claiming that her
estranged husband kicked her out, leaving her with nowhere to stay.
“I just need a place to stay. I am looking for
accommodation,” she says in the video as she narrates her struggles.
The video has since attracted widespread attention on social
media, with netizens expressing mixed reactions.
While many sympathized with her situation and called for
support, others advised women to be cautious when relocating to foreign
countries for love without securing their own financial stability.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
Kenyan Slay Queen stranded in a sleepy village in Nigeria after her marriage to a Nigerian man crumbles - Left homeless and pleading for help pic.twitter.com/J8WwwqHRaU— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2026
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