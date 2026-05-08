Kenyan Slay Queen stranded in a sleepy village in Nigeria after her marriage to a Nigerian man crumbles - Left homeless and pleading for help (VIDEO)







Friday, May 8, 2026 - A Kenyan woman has sparked sympathy online after revealing that she is stranded and homeless in a remote village in Nigeria following the collapse of her marriage to a Nigerian man.

The young lady had relocated from Kenya to Nigeria after falling in love with the man, hoping to build a future together through marriage.

However, things took a turn for the worse after their relationship broke down.

In the heartbreaking clip, the visibly distressed woman is seen crying while appealing for help from well-wishers, claiming that her estranged husband kicked her out, leaving her with nowhere to stay.

“I just need a place to stay. I am looking for accommodation,” she says in the video as she narrates her struggles.

The video has since attracted widespread attention on social media, with netizens expressing mixed reactions.

While many sympathized with her situation and called for support, others advised women to be cautious when relocating to foreign countries for love without securing their own financial stability.

Watch the video>>> below

Kenyan Slay Queen stranded in a sleepy village in Nigeria after her marriage to a Nigerian man crumbles - Left homeless and pleading for help pic.twitter.com/J8WwwqHRaU — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST