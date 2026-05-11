A well-endowed LADY’s cheeky dance moves in church spark reactions - That NYASH!! (VIDEO)

Monday, May 11, 2026 - A well-endowed lady has caused a buzz on social media after she was filmed pulling bold dance moves in church.
In the clip, the lady is seen dancing
energetically with her figure-hugging dress flaunting her curves.
The video has sparked mixed reactions with
some netizens defending her insisting she was dressed decently.
However, others felt she went overboard with
her dance moves and questioned her real intentions.
Watch the video>>> below
She almost show her Ass while In the Church 😳🙄🔞 pic.twitter.com/LkpGSHtguf— Lil Dee 👿 (@Dekunlezinodict) May 10, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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