A well-endowed LADY’s cheeky dance moves in church spark reactions - That NYASH!! (VIDEO)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A well-endowed lady has caused a buzz on social media after she was filmed pulling bold dance moves in church.

In the clip, the lady is seen dancing energetically with her figure-hugging dress flaunting her curves.

The video has sparked mixed reactions with some netizens defending her insisting she was dressed decently.

However, others felt she went overboard with her dance moves and questioned her real intentions.

Watch the video>>> below

She almost show her Ass while In the Church 😳🙄🔞 pic.twitter.com/LkpGSHtguf — Lil Dee 👿 (@Dekunlezinodict) May 10, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST