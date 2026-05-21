GUARDIAN ANGEL’s 56-year-old wife, ESTHER MUSILA, shows her flexibility in the gym while rocking tight pants - Even Slay Queens have nothing on her (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 21, 2026 - Esther Musila, the wife of renowned gospel singer, Guardian Angel, has once again captured the attention of online users after sharing a video of herself in the gym doing an intense workout.

The 56-year-old was rocking tight gym pants that highlighted her curvaceous figure, leaving many admiring her physique and fitness.

In the video, Esther confidently displays impressive flexibility and energy as she goes through different workout routines.

Fans flooded social media with praise, with many applauding her youthful appearance, discipline and healthy lifestyle.

Watch the video>>> below

Acheni vijana balo balo wadate tu Wamama bana ..😂 pic.twitter.com/FxEJ0W2V7B — KIJANA WA ATWORI 🔸 (@AtworiYa) May 21, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST