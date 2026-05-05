This bold Slay Queens were spotted getting cozy in public while dressed to turn heads - Are they LESBIANS? (VIDEO)







Tuesday, May 05, 2026 - A video of two bold Slay Queens getting cozy in public has stirred conversation online.

In the viral clip, the pair, dressed in eye-catching, skimpy outfits, are seen sharing an affectionate embrace while chatting, before eventually walking away hand in hand.

Their display of closeness quickly drew attention from onlookers.

The video has sparked mixed reactions among netizens, with some wondering whether the two were simply close friends enjoying a night out or a couple openly expressing their affection.

Interestingly, such scenes are becoming increasingly common in Nairobi’s nightlife.

Watch the video>>> below

Kenyan women start loving each other after men failed in responsibilities … pic.twitter.com/Vto5kVkQRc — KYK 🇰🇪 (@KijanayaKabras) May 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST