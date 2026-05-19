Kuna Wanaume Wako Na Bidii - Netizens react after Kenyan Only Fans Girl, TRACY WAITHIRA, announced pregnancy (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, May 19, 2026 - Kenyan OnlyFans content creator, Tracy Waithira has announced that she is expecting a baby, sparking reactions online.

Waithira, who is known for entertaining fans through the popular platform, shared photos showing off her baby bump, leaving social media users talking.

As expected, the announcement attracted hilarious, sarcastic and congratulatory reactions from netizens, with many joking about the man who chose to overlook Waithira’s past and make her the mother of his child.

See photos and reactions.

The Kenyan DAILY POST