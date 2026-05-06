From Voluptuous to Petite! Media Personality GRACE MSALAME stuns netizens with drastic weight loss transformation (PHOTOs)







Wednesday, May 06, 2026 - Media personality, Grace Msalame, has stunned netizens after unveiling her new look following a drastic weight loss journey.

The mother of three, once known for her voluptuous curves, has shed a significant amount of weight and she appears almost unrecognizable to some of her longtime fans.

Sharing her transformation on Instagram, she wrote:

“A year ago I made the decision to get healthier & I couldn’t be more grateful.”





Her transformation comes amid a growing trend of Kenyan female personalities exploring weight loss methods, including injections, to achieve their desired body goals, despite ongoing conversations about possible side effects.

See he latest photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST