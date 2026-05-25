Bridesmaids turn up at a wedding party in backless deras - Social media reacts (VIDEO)







Monday, May 25, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has sparked reactions after a group of bridesmaids appeared at a wedding party dressed in matching backless deras.

In the clip, the ladies are seen dancing in coordination during the evening celebration as guests cheer them on.

Their unique outfits quickly became the centre of attention online, with social media users sharing mixed reactions over the fashion choice.

While some praised the bridesmaids for their confidence and creativity, others questioned whether the style suited everyone.

“Clearly, backless deras are not for everyone,” one social media user commented.

Another added, “I keep telling my customers backless deras look better with slim ladies. This is a good confirmation.”

Watch the trending video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST