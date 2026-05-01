Socialite VERA SIDIKA blasts netizens questioning her glamorous vacation PHOTOs – "Poverty is a Disease" (LOOK)







Friday, May 01, 2026 - Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, has once again found herself at the center of online chatter after fans began questioning the authenticity of her vacation photos.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, April 30th, 2026, Vera rubbished claims that her glamorous travel updates were linked to artificial intelligence, making it clear that she is enjoying her holiday and sees no reason to justify her content.

Her posts have sparked mixed reactions, but the mother of two remains unfazed, continuing to share dreamy snapshots from her trip.

“People hating on you, it’s just jealousy in the name of using Al as an excuse, you go girllll,” one fan commented.

In response, maintained her stance. “Ikr. They wish I were using AI like their favourite celebs”

She further accused critics of having poverty mindset.

“Wallahi, poverty is a disease. When u have never left your country, how will u ever know such beautiful, dreamy places ever exist??” she said.

“You’ll always think everything is Al,” she added.





Check out some of the photos that have sparked reactions.