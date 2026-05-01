Parents face backlash after hosting lavish baby shower for pregnant teenage daughter - See PHOTOs and reactions!







Friday, May 01, 2026 - A post on X showing parents proudly celebrating their pregnant teenage daughter’s baby shower has ignited heated debate online.

In the viral photos, the heavily expectant girl is seen posing with the young man believed to be the father, inside a room beautifully decorated for the occasion.

While the family appeared to be embracing the pregnancy with joy, many netizens were quick to criticize the move, accusing the parents of glamorizing teenage pregnancy.

According to critics, the celebration seemed to treat the situation as an achievement rather than a ‘mistake’.

“Teen pregnancy should not be celebrated like a graduation party,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiment of many who felt the parents were sending the wrong message.

The post has since sparked a flurry of reactions, with some defending the family’s choice to support their daughter openly, while others insisted that such displays normalize teenage pregnancy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST