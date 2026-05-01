Parents face backlash after hosting lavish baby shower for pregnant teenage daughter - See PHOTOs and reactions!

Friday, May 01, 2026 - A post on X showing parents proudly celebrating their pregnant teenage daughter’s baby shower has ignited heated debate online.
In the viral photos, the heavily expectant girl is seen
posing with the young man believed to be the father, inside a room beautifully
decorated for the occasion.
While the family appeared to be embracing the pregnancy with
joy, many netizens were quick to criticize the move, accusing the parents of
glamorizing teenage pregnancy.
According to critics, the celebration seemed to treat the
situation as an achievement rather than a ‘mistake’.
“Teen pregnancy should not be celebrated like a graduation
party,” one user wrote, echoing the sentiment of many who felt the parents were
sending the wrong message.
The post has since sparked a flurry of reactions, with some defending the family’s choice to support their daughter openly, while others insisted that such displays normalize teenage pregnancy.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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