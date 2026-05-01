Man dies in a drunk-driving accident at Kamakis while returning from his brother’s burial in Murang’a - He was the only remaining child (VIDEO)







Friday, May 1, 2026 - Tragedy has struck a family after a man lost his life in a road accident at Kamakis while returning from Murang’a, where he had gone to bury his brother.

According to reports, the deceased was the only remaining child in his family, making the incident even more heartbreaking.

Witnesses say he was driving back to Nairobi alongside his friends when the accident occurred.

The deceased was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

A motorist who witnessed the accident claimed that the vehicle lost control and “literally flew” before the crash.

In the video shared online, one of the deceased’s friends, who also appeared intoxicated, is seen overwhelmed with emotion as he wonders how he will break the news to the deceased’s family, especially his mother.

Watch the heartbreaking video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST