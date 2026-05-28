Nairobi man uses a self-defense electric shock torch on a phone snatcher (VIDEO)







Thursday, May 28, 2026 - A phone snatcher received a painful lesson after attempting to steal a mobile phone from a man who was equipped with a self-defense electric shock device.

In the video, the man is seen moving around a city estate while seated in the back seat of a car with the windows deliberately open.

He had left the window open intentionally to lure and deter phone snatchers.

As the car moves through the area, a suspected phone thief attempts to grab the phone, unaware of the device the man is carrying.

The man then uses a self-defense electric shock torch on the suspect.

Watch the video>>> below

😂🤣🤣 that was a good one... where can I get this Self Defense Electric Shock Torch ? pic.twitter.com/BplL4fOOGw — Kawangware Finest ™ - Geoffrey Moturi (@cbs_ke) May 28, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST