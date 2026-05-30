A MUBABA puts up a show with a LADY young enough to be his daughter in a nightclub - “Ata Paka Mzee Hunywa Maziwa” (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 30, 2026 - Revelers at a nightclub were left stunned after an elderly man unleashed energetic dance moves with a lady young enough to be his daughter.

In the viral video, the man is seen holding the lady tightly as the two dance passionately and enjoy the moment on the crowded dance floor.

The clip sparked mixed reactions online, with some netizens praising the old man’s confidence and energy, while others joked about the growing trend of “mubabas” dating younger women.

Watch the video>>> below

A MUBABA puts up a show with a LADY pic.twitter.com/sC2xyY9cGm — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 31, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST