SIAKA SIAKA! Intoxicated LADY leaves heads turning with her dance moves at Wallet Lounge in Utawala (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A female reveler was captured
on camera pulling some crazy dance moves at Wallet Lounge, a popular
entertainment joint in Utawala.
The intoxicated lady jumped on the viral “Siaka Siaka” dance
challenge that has taken over club scenes by storm.
In the video, she is seen shaking her “melons’’ as music
blares from the speakers in the jam-packed club.
She also appeared to hide her face from the camera while
continuing to dance without fear.
Her moves quickly attracted attention from clubgoers, with
some pulling out their phones to record the moment as others cheered her on.
Watch the video>>> below
The Kenyan DAILY POST
SIAKA SIAKA.... pic.twitter.com/8NEwElUKEA— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 25, 2026
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