SIAKA SIAKA! Intoxicated LADY leaves heads turning with her dance moves at Wallet Lounge in Utawala (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A female reveler was captured on camera pulling some crazy dance moves at Wallet Lounge, a popular entertainment joint in Utawala.

The intoxicated lady jumped on the viral “Siaka Siaka” dance challenge that has taken over club scenes by storm.

In the video, she is seen shaking her “melons’’ as music blares from the speakers in the jam-packed club.

She also appeared to hide her face from the camera while continuing to dance without fear.

Her moves quickly attracted attention from clubgoers, with some pulling out their phones to record the moment as others cheered her on.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST