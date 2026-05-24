





Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A young Kenyan lady has found herself trending online after a video of her and her mzungu lover enjoying quality time together in Mombasa surfaced online.

The couple had gone to enjoy the cool breeze at the beach, seemingly unaware that they were being recorded.

In the short clip, the two are seen holding hands and walking closely together along the beach as they enjoy the scenic views.

The noticeable age gap between them quickly sparked reactions online, with many social media users claiming that the lady was chasing a “soft life.”

Watch the video>>> below

Getting that iphone 17 pro max and soft life isn't a easy task pic.twitter.com/2RTp6fFH56 — IVY (@ivymuthe) May 24, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST