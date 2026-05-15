A 30-year-old LADY confronts her deadbeat baby daddy at his workplace and shames him publicly - “Kazi Yake Ni Kuzalisha Wanawake Na Kutupa Watoto” (VIDEO)







Friday, May 15, 2026 - A dramatic scene unfolded after a 30-year-old woman stormed her baby daddy’s workplace and publicly confronted him over alleged neglect of their children.

The visibly angry woman accused the man, who sells fruits at a local market, of abandoning his parental responsibilities despite her repeated pleas for child support.

In the now-viral video, she is seen recording the confrontation as she blasts him in front of customers and traders, claiming that he has never bothered to support their children financially.

According to her, the situation has become so difficult that the man cannot even send bus fare to help take their sick child to hospital.

She further revealed that they started dating while still in their teenage years before eventually having children together.

The woman also alleged that the man had fathered children with several other women in Kawangware and similarly neglected them.

Despite the public confrontation, the young man remained calm and appeared unbothered as his baby mama caused drama at the busy market.

Watch the video>>> below

Ghetto queen exposed Deadbeat baby Dady who is making millions on selling oranges but cant he provide child support “Madem wa ungwaro mjichunge huyu”



Be careful who you choose to have kids with

💔

🎥 ghetto queen pic.twitter.com/umXqRluTzn — Prime Media News (@primemediakenya) May 14, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST