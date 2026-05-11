A MUMAMA pictured at Club Wallets in Utawala exposed for drugging men in popular Eastlands clubs - ‘Aliekea Rafiki Yangu MCHELE Quiver Lounge’ (PHOTOs)







Monday, May 11, 2026 - A woman who was pictured at Club Wallets in Utawala and whose photos were shared on the club’s Facebook page has been linked to drugging incidents in popular clubs around Eastlands.

According to a social media user, the lady drugged his friend at Quiver Lounge along Kangundo Road, leaving him unconscious.

The victim was rushed to the nearby Mama Lucy Hospital, where he was treated before the situation worsened.

Below are photos of the suspected “mchele” lady.

The Kenyan DAILY POST