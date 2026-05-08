A man captured on CCTV stealing a phone at Luxe Kaftans shop, Lavington branch, with the help of his wife (VIDEO)







Friday, May 8, 2026 - A man has been exposed on social media after CCTV footage captured him stealing a mobile phone from Luxe Kaftans shop, Lavington branch.

According to reports shared online, the suspect entered the fashion store accompanied by a woman believed to be his wife.

The two are said to have worked together in what appeared to be a coordinated distraction tactic.

The woman engaged the shop attendant in conversation, drawing her attention away from the counter.

During that brief moment, the man took advantage of the distraction, reached for a phone placed on the counter, and quietly slipped it away before walking out of the premises.

The theft incident was later discovered after a review of CCTV footage>>>

Man captured on CCTV stealing a phone at Luxe Kaftans shop, Lavington branch, with the help of his wife pic.twitter.com/MVhjAVvTM0 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 8, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST