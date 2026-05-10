Kisii Woman Rep aspirant, CYNTHIA MORAA, whose private videos leaked on Telegram, called out for misbehaving in a funeral - Ni Kama Njoto Ilikua Inamsumbua (VIDEO)







Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Kisii Woman Representative aspirant, Cynthia Moraa, has sparked an online buzz after a video showing her behaving inappropriately during a funeral surfaced on social media.

In the now-viral clip, Moraa, who is known for courting controversy on TikTok, is seen addressing mourners during the burial ceremony while conducting herself in a manner that many netizens have termed disrespectful to the grieving family.

The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with a section of social media users criticizing her behavior and accusing her of turning a solemn occasion into a publicity stunt.

Moraa has built a strong online presence through TikTok, where she frequently shares bold and controversial content that often attracts public attention.

This is not the first time the aspiring politician has found herself at the center of controversy.

She previously made headlines after her private videos were leaked on Telegram, a scandal that significantly boosted her online popularity and thrust her into the social media spotlight.

Watch the video>>> below

Cynthia Moraa a candidate for Women Representative in Kisii County?



She should be ashamed of herself. pic.twitter.com/EaWlprU1g2 — DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) May 9, 2026

Ni Kama Njoto Ilikua Inasumbua Kisii Woman Rep aspirant, CYNTHIA MORAA pic.twitter.com/hrneDrZ03F — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 9, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST