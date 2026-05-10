Kisii Woman Rep aspirant, CYNTHIA MORAA, whose private videos leaked on Telegram, called out for misbehaving in a funeral - Ni Kama Njoto Ilikua Inamsumbua (VIDEO)

Saturday, May 9, 2026 - Kisii Woman Representative aspirant, Cynthia Moraa, has sparked an online buzz after a video showing her behaving inappropriately during a funeral surfaced on social media.
In the now-viral clip, Moraa, who is known for courting
controversy on TikTok, is seen addressing mourners during the burial ceremony
while conducting herself in a manner that many netizens have termed
disrespectful to the grieving family.
The video has sparked mixed reactions online, with a section
of social media users criticizing her behavior and accusing her of turning a
solemn occasion into a publicity stunt.
Moraa has built a strong online presence through TikTok,
where she frequently shares bold and controversial content that often attracts
public attention.
This is not the first time the aspiring politician has found
herself at the center of controversy.
She previously made headlines after her private videos were
leaked on Telegram, a scandal that significantly boosted her online popularity
and thrust her into the social media spotlight.
Watch the video>>> below
Cynthia Moraa a candidate for Women Representative in Kisii County?— DP 🇰🇪 (@DanChepta) May 9, 2026
She should be ashamed of herself. pic.twitter.com/EaWlprU1g2
Ni Kama Njoto Ilikua Inasumbua Kisii Woman Rep aspirant, CYNTHIA MORAA pic.twitter.com/hrneDrZ03F— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 9, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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