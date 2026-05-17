Senator ONYONKA’s LUO baby mama responds to critics accusing her of spreading her legs to an old man expecting financial reward (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 17, 2026 - Kisii Senator Richard Onyonka’s baby mama has responded to critics who accused her of being a gold digger after she publicly exposed the 64-year-old politician for being a deadbeat father.
Taking to her TikTok account, the lady shared a video laced
with sarcasm as she hit back at online critics who had attacked her over the
matter.
In the clip>>>, she appeared unbothered by the
backlash and used the opportunity to address women involved with older men
commonly referred to as “sponsors.”
She warned young ladies against getting pregnant for wealthy
older men, saying she had learned her lesson the hard way.
Her remarks come days after she publicly exposed the veteran
politician, claiming that he abandoned her and left her to raise their son
single-handedly.
Onyoka's babe is telling us to stay guided pic.twitter.com/CzQUTMYZgf— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 17, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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