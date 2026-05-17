Kenyan LADY reveals what her ruthless former boss did after she tried to blackmail him over their secret affair - She regretted immediately! (LOOK)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - A Kenyan lady has sparked debate on social media after revealing how her former boss reacted when she allegedly tried to blackmail him over their secret affair.

In a viral post, the lady claimed that she had been involved in a romantic relationship with her boss for some time.

Trouble reportedly started when the boss’ wife visited the office.

According to the lady, she demanded Ksh 200,000 from her boss, threatening to expose the affair to his wife if he failed to pay.

However, things did not go as she expected.

To her surprise, the boss allegedly sent her his wife’s phone number and told her to call and reveal everything herself.

Shocked by his reaction, she said she immediately tried to apologize, but the boss refused to forgive her and eventually fired her.

“I apologized for two weeks until nikafutwa job,” she revealed.

The confession comes amid recent talk surrounding the late D.Light Africa CEO, Nick Imudia, whose death sparked online conversations after it emerged that he had allegedly been blackmailed by a side chick identified as Diana Kavetsa.

Reports alleged that she threatened to expose their affair to his wife and board members while demanding millions to stay silent.

Netizens have praised the Kenyan boss for refusing to give in to blackmail.

“Own your shame and flaws, and no one can use them against you,” one netizen commented.





The Kenyan DAILY POST