Bizzare Scene? See what happened immediately after the body of Dr. JOB OBWAKA, who died while having MECHI with his MPANGO WA KANDO, was lowered to the grave (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 17, 2026 - A mourner has shared a video claiming a bizarre incident occurred during the burial of the late Nairobi Hospital director, Dr. Job Obwaka.

According to the mourner, immediately after Dr. Obwaka’s body was lowered into the grave, it began to rain heavily at the gravesite.

Mourners were seen scattering and seeking shelter as the sudden downpour intensified, briefly disrupting the burial ceremony.

The rain reportedly lasted for about 10 minutes before stopping just as abruptly as it had started.

The mourner who shared the video suggested that the incident may carry cultural and spiritual significance.

“This is not normal rain,” he was heard saying as he recorded the video.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST