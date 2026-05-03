Only Jesus can save her not KANYARI - Netizens react as MARION NAIPEI is spotted drunk like a skunk in a Nairobi club (VIDEO)

Sunday, May 03, 2026 - Marion Naipei appears to have slipped back into her old ways after she was spotted in a Nairobi club heavily intoxicated.
In the video, Naipei, who had been working at Pastor Victor
Kanyari’s church after claiming that she was born again and had embraced a new
spiritual path, is seen passed out, seemingly after overindulging in alcohol.
The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some
netizens arguing that not even Pastor Kanyari can “rescue her from the
streets.”
This comes amid reports that she has fallen out with
Kanyari, and her recent behavior suggests she may have fully returned to her
previous lifestyle and she is not after public opinion.
As one netizen put it, “she belongs to the streets, only
Jesus can save her.”
Watch the video>>> below
'Prophetess' wa huko Kanisa ya Kanyari... pic.twitter.com/50nGb9dlbV— Ⓝⓖ'ⓞⓡⓞⓡⓘⓔⓣ🐐🇰🇪 (@baroswahjr) May 2, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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