Only Jesus can save her not KANYARI - Netizens react as MARION NAIPEI is spotted drunk like a skunk in a Nairobi club (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 03, 2026 - Marion Naipei appears to have slipped back into her old ways after she was spotted in a Nairobi club heavily intoxicated.

In the video, Naipei, who had been working at Pastor Victor Kanyari’s church after claiming that she was born again and had embraced a new spiritual path, is seen passed out, seemingly after overindulging in alcohol.

The clip has sparked a flurry of reactions online, with some netizens arguing that not even Pastor Kanyari can “rescue her from the streets.”

This comes amid reports that she has fallen out with Kanyari, and her recent behavior suggests she may have fully returned to her previous lifestyle and she is not after public opinion.

As one netizen put it, “she belongs to the streets, only Jesus can save her.”

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST