See what a KIKUYU man was captured on camera doing at a dingy club after indulging in cheap liquor - Kwani Watu Wa Murima Wanakunywa Sumu?

Monday, May 4, 2026 - A video of a Kikuyu man behaving oddly in a dingy club has sparked reactions online, with many linking his condition to excessive consumption of cheap alcohol.
In the clip, the man is seen displaying unusual and erratic
behavior, appearing disoriented as revelers around him record and burst into
laughter.
The video has raised concerns about the safety and quality
of alcohol sold in parts of the Mount Kenya region, with some netizens likening
cheap liquor to poison.
Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has previously
raised concerns about the spread of illicit and potentially harmful alcohol in
the region, warning about its effect on consumers.
Watch the video>>> below
This is a reason advert ya pombe sio rahisi kuona pic.twitter.com/8CwemDfQgn— SLYVIA _SSARU (@smileycherry2) May 4, 2026
The Kenyan DAILY POST
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