See what a KIKUYU man was captured on camera doing at a dingy club after indulging in cheap liquor - Kwani Watu Wa Murima Wanakunywa Sumu?







Monday, May 4, 2026 - A video of a Kikuyu man behaving oddly in a dingy club has sparked reactions online, with many linking his condition to excessive consumption of cheap alcohol.

In the clip, the man is seen displaying unusual and erratic behavior, appearing disoriented as revelers around him record and burst into laughter.

The video has raised concerns about the safety and quality of alcohol sold in parts of the Mount Kenya region, with some netizens likening cheap liquor to poison.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has previously raised concerns about the spread of illicit and potentially harmful alcohol in the region, warning about its effect on consumers.

Watch the video>>> below

This is a reason advert ya pombe sio rahisi kuona pic.twitter.com/8CwemDfQgn — SLYVIA _SSARU (@smileycherry2) May 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST