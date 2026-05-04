Alinipea Mimba Na Hataki Kulea - Man confronted by his baby mama in public for being a deadbeat dad! Hii Ni Aibu (VIDEO)







Monday, May 4, 2026 - Members of the public were treated to a dramatic scene after a young woman confronted a man she claimed was the father of her child, accusing him of neglecting parental responsibility.

In a video shared online, the visibly agitated woman is seen confronting the man in a busy market as a crowd gathers around them.

She laments that he has never taken up any parental responsibility, sparking a heated exchange between the two.

The man, sensing the tension, is seen denying being the child’s father, but the woman remains adamant, insisting that he is responsible and even claiming the child resembles him.

“Alinipea mimba na hataki kulea,” she is heard saying as the confrontation escalates.

Members of the public attempted to calm her down in vain, while others openly called out the man over the alleged neglect.

Watch the full video>>> below

Alinipea Mimba Na Hataki Kulea.... pic.twitter.com/pyF7zku1oF — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 4, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST