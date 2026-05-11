Man exposes rich kid ANGEL MWENDE for hitting on him - Leaks private messages and claims she went mad after he rejected her advances







Monday, May 11, 2026 - Drama has erupted on X after a man identified as Frank exposed a lady called Angel Mwende, a rich kid reportedly living in Nairobi’s leafy suburbs, for allegedly hitting on him.

It all started after Mwende threw jabs at Frank online, accusing him of borrowing money from women.

In response, Frank shared a series of private messages and claimed that Mwende became bitter after he rejected her advances.

Frank alleged that Mwende had promised to “keep him” in Nairobi’s leafy suburbs if he cooperated with her.

“You forgot to tell them that wewe ndio ulisema unataka kuniweka leafy suburbs of Nairobi as long as I cooperated (whatever that means). I turned down your offer,” he wrote.

Frank further bragged about being financially independent, claiming that he runs his own businesses and does not depend on women.

“Mimi sitegemei pesa ya wazazi kama wewe Angel Mwende. Pia sitegemei pesa za wamama. I operate my own businesses sio za wazazi kama wewe,” he added.

He also warned Mwende against engaging him in online fights, claiming he never backs down from social media battles.

“I want to remind you that I don't back down from battles on this timeline. If you decide to pick up a fight with me @AngelMwendee, you will either have to block me or I will drive you into depression,” part of his post read.

Photo of Angel.





The Kenyan DAILY POST