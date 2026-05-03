Wedding drama at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Iten as a young girl accidentally sprays the officiating priest with foam mid - ceremony (VIDEO)







Sunday, May 3, 2026 - A wedding ceremony at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Iten was briefly disrupted after a young girl accidentally sprayed foam on the officiating priest during the service.

The incident occurred as the priest was solemnly conducting the wedding proceedings.

The girl, seen approaching the altar area holding a can of snow spray, unexpectedly activated it and directed it towards the priest.

The priest was momentarily covered in foam, causing a brief interruption in the ceremony.

A fellow priest quickly stepped in and restrained the girl, restoring order as the situation was brought under control.

The officiating priest was later assisted by his colleague, who wiped off the foam before the ceremony resumed.

Watch the video>>> below

A lot is happening here 😂 pic.twitter.com/xgX6OSc9fH — SLYVIA _SSARU (@smileycherry2) May 1, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST