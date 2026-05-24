RUTH ODINGA’s outfit to a high profile wedding sparks reactions (PHOTOs)







Sunday, May 24, 2026 - Kisumu Woman Representative, Ruth Odinga, became the unexpected center of attention at a glamorous wedding in Limuru after her outfit stirred lively debate across social media.

Ruth, accompanied by her Ghanaian husband, Dr. Nana Busia, attended the nuptials of Darlene Kijemba, daughter of prominent Congolese businessman Albert Kijemba, who exchanged vows with Joseph Kariuki in a vibrant ceremony.

Taking to social media, Ruth described the event as a celebration of love without borders.

“Tonight was a beautiful blend of friendship, family, and new beginnings.”

“It was an honour to witness this breathtaking union,” she wrote, extending heartfelt blessings to the newlyweds.

However, her fashion choice has become the talking point.

Her beige skirt with decorative fabric accents, paired with a crisp white ruffled blouse and a floral‑patterned jacket left man netizens unimpressed.

Critics argue that her choice of attire lacked the glamour expected at such a high‑profile wedding.

The Kenyan DAILY POST