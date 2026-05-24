Poverty is the enemy! This petite Slay Queen chilling at the beach with her Mzungu MUBABA has sparked reactions! (VIDEO)



Sunday, May 24, 2026 - A video of a petite Slay Queen enjoying a beach outing with an elderly Mzungu man, believed to be her lover, has sparked a frenzy on social media.

In the viral clip, the lady is seen strolling along the shoreline, soaking in the cool breeze and gentle ocean waves while the elderly Mzungu companion walks closely beside her.

However, their noticeable age gap and the man’s striking physique have triggered a wave of reactions online.

Some netizens jokingly speculated that such relationships are how many young women get to enjoy lavish lifestyles, with others quoting the popular phrase, “poverty is the enemy.”

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST

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