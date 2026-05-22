Radio Presenter MWALIMU RACHEL stuns netizens after disclosing the highest amount of money she has ever received from a man - “There Are Generous Men Out There” (VIDEO)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - Radio Presenter Mwalimu Rachel has shocked netizens after disclosing the most money she has ever received from a man.

Speaking during an interview with Alex Mwakideu, the outspoken media personality said:

“I have received half a million. I am someone with many projects, and he was someone wanting to invest in my dreams. If I have an event or other needs,” she revealed.

Her confession startled Mwakideu, who jokingly lamented that some men are “rigging the game.”

However, the mother of one explained that generosity is often tied to how men express care and masculinity.

“There are generous men out here; they love to provide, and they love to give because they know that is when you are the greatest.”

“They also feel very masculine. And I have experienced that,” she said.

“And whether the relationship ends, they will still give to the next person,” she added.

Watch the video>>> below

Radio Presenter MWALIMU RACHEL discloses the highest amount of money she has ever received from a man pic.twitter.com/D2PYJ1tixp — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) May 22, 2026

The Kenyan DAILY POST