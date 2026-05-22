A witchcraft incident reportedly recorded in Ukambani after a dispute among 2 traders - Ogopa Wakamba (VIDEO)







Friday, May 22, 2026 - A video circulating on social media has sparked mixed reactions after a bizarre incident linked to witchcraft was reported in a market in Ukambani following a dispute between two traders.

According to online narration accompanying the clip, the incident stemmed from a heated disagreement between two traders operating within the market.

It is claimed that the altercation escalated after one of them threatened his colleague, warning him that he will not be able to conduct business as usual the following day.

The trader in question is said to operate a business from a tent within the market area.

The following day, the situation reportedly took an unusual turn when rain is said to have fallen repeatedly over the specific spot where the trader had set up his tent.

According to the narration, the rainfall persisted throughout the day, disrupting his business activities while the surrounding areas remained unaffected.

Watch the video>>> below

The Kenyan DAILY POST